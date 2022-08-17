Jammu: Six of family found dead in two houses at Sidhra

August 17, 2022 2:10:08 pm
Six members of a family, including three women, were found dead in two nearby houses under mysterious circumstances in the Tawi Vihar area of Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city Tuesday night, said the police who added that it appeared to be a case of poisoning.
The deceased were identified as Noor ul Habib, Sajad Ahmed Sakina Begum, her daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, and son Zafar Salim. While the bodies of the first four were found in a house initially, that of the other two were found in a nearby house later, said the police.
The police said they received a phone call from one Shahzada of Srinagar’s Barzulla area around 10 pm that her brother Noor Ul Habib was not picking up her calls. She told the police that she suspected he might have died by suicide as he was suffering from mental issues.
Police teams of Sidhra police post and Nagrota police station, headed by sub-inspector Majid Hussain and inspector Vishav Partap respectively, rushed to the spot and found that the doors of the said house bolted from inside.
Subscriber Only Stories
During close observation, the police noticed a foul smell emanating from inside the house and they broke open its doors in presence of civil witnesses who happened to be locals of Tawi Vihar Colony.
On entering the room, the police found four people lying dead. The inquest proceedings were initiated and a forensic team and photographers of the crime section of the police control room were called in for collecting details of the spot.
In the meantime, locals who identified the bodies told police that one of the deceased Sakina also owned another house nearby. The police rushed there and broke open its doors to find two bodies lying there.
Prima facie, the deaths appear to be a case of poisoning in view of the detection of sodium nitrate injections but it has to be ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning, a senior police officer said. The bodies, he said, appeared to be three-four days old and none of them bore any injury mark or showed signs of a scuffle.
Senior police officers, including senior superintendent of police (Jammu) Chandan Kolhi, rushed to the spot and directed a thorough probe into the incident. While ordering the shifting of bodies to the government medical college hospital for postmortem, he also constituted a special investigation team headed by Sanjay Sharma, SP Rural.
The SIT will have Pardeep Kumar, SDPO Nagrota, inspector Vishav Partap (SHO Nagrota) and sub-inspector Majid Hussain (incharge Sidhra police post).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Ayan Mukerji says the originality of Brahmastra is inspired from Indian History, Harry Potter and Lord Of The Rings
Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn raises slogans ahead of Monsoon Session of legislature; swine flu cases in state see 162% spike
Five of family killed in road accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
SIIMA 2021 nominations: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Dhanush’s Karnan, Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali lead the race
Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates parents Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar’s birthday by crooning a special song, watch
FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier
Solar scam accused rape case: CBI questions Congress leader K C Venugopal
Rohingya refugees in Delhi to be shifted to EWS flats and get police protection: Hardeep Puri
Can universal healthcare, access to drinking water be treated as ‘freebies’, asks Supreme Court
Indicted in the US for cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, BitConnect founder booked by Pune police
Motorola Tab G62 launched in India: Check specs, price and other details
Here’s what science says about driving while high on marijuana