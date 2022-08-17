Jammu: Six of family found dead in two houses at Sidhra

Six members of a family, including three women, were found dead in two nearby houses under mysterious circumstances in the Tawi Vihar area of Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city Tuesday night, said the police who added that it appeared to be a case of poisoning.

The deceased were identified as Noor ul Habib, Sajad Ahmed Sakina Begum, her daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, and son Zafar Salim. While the bodies of the first four were found in a house initially, that of the other two were found in a nearby house later, said the police.

The police said they received a phone call from one Shahzada of Srinagar’s Barzulla area around 10 pm that her brother Noor Ul Habib was not picking up her calls. She told the police that she suspected he might have died by suicide as he was suffering from mental issues.

Police teams of Sidhra police post and Nagrota police station, headed by sub-inspector Majid Hussain and inspector Vishav Partap respectively, rushed to the spot and found that the doors of the said house bolted from inside.

During close observation, the police noticed a foul smell emanating from inside the house and they broke open its doors in presence of civil witnesses who happened to be locals of Tawi Vihar Colony.

On entering the room, the police found four people lying dead. The inquest proceedings were initiated and a forensic team and photographers of the crime section of the police control room were called in for collecting details of the spot.

In the meantime, locals who identified the bodies told police that one of the deceased Sakina also owned another house nearby. The police rushed there and broke open its doors to find two bodies lying there.

Prima facie, the deaths appear to be a case of poisoning in view of the detection of sodium nitrate injections but it has to be ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning, a senior police officer said. The bodies, he said, appeared to be three-four days old and none of them bore any injury mark or showed signs of a scuffle.

Senior police officers, including senior superintendent of police (Jammu) Chandan Kolhi, rushed to the spot and directed a thorough probe into the incident. While ordering the shifting of bodies to the government medical college hospital for postmortem, he also constituted a special investigation team headed by Sanjay Sharma, SP Rural.

The SIT will have Pardeep Kumar, SDPO Nagrota, inspector Vishav Partap (SHO Nagrota) and sub-inspector Majid Hussain (incharge Sidhra police post).