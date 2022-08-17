scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Six of family found dead at home in Jammu

Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said.

By: PTI | Jammu |
August 17, 2022 11:41:53 am
jammuPolice personnel stand guard outside a house after six members of a family were found dead under suspicious conditions at Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra, in Jammu, Aug. 17, 2022. (PTI)

Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Jammu on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.

The bodies were recovered from the family’s house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:41:53 am

