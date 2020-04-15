Jammu sees traffic jam on Day 1 of extended lockdown

While the traffic jam did last for nearly an hour, thereafter, the road was deserted, as usual, officials said. While the traffic jam did last for nearly an hour, thereafter, the road was deserted, as usual, officials said.

On Day 1 of the extended lockdown Wednesday, Jammu city saw a “free-for-all” situation, when a large number of motorists appeared in Bikram Chowk leading to a traffic jam.

Pointing out that the traffic jam continued for nearly an hour, sources attributed it to the issuance of passes to many people by the district administration.

Moreover, closure of other bridges on Tawi added to chaos, as all the motorists and two-wheeler drivers with passes were diverted towards Bikram Chowk.

Sources in the administration admitted that a large number of people have been issued passes to maintain supply and availability of essential items, besides essential services like health, electricity and water. They said while the traffic jam did last for nearly an hour, thereafter, the road was deserted as usual.

Responding to the photographs of traffic circulating on social networking sites, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I’m assuming these are current photographs & I have no reasons to believe they aren’t. They beg the question about the sort of lockdown being enforced. In Srinagar on duty employees of the municipality are being thrashed & in Jammu it’s a free for all.”

I'm assuming these are current photographs & I have no reason to believe they aren't. They beg the question about the sort of lockdown being enforced. In Srinagar on duty employees of the municipality are being thrashed & in Jammu it's a free for all. https://t.co/oL2prCGOYT — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 15, 2020

