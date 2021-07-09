Jammu: Raj Bhawan, Civil Secretariat declared ‘no flying zones’

The order strictly prohibiting flying of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over and above these premises was issued by District Magistrate in exercise of powers vested to him under Section 144 Cr.PC. (Representational)

District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg, on Thursday declared Raj Bhawan and Civil Secretariat in Jammu as “no flying zones” with immediate effect.

The order strictly prohibiting flying of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over and above these premises was issued by District Magistrate in exercise of powers vested to him under Section 144 Cr.PC.

As per an order, there shall also be complete prohibition on flying of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) over all areas/venues in District Jammu as and when the Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to visit in connection with holding of events.

“Since it is not possible to serve individual notices to all the persons concerned, this order is being passed ex-parte” the order stated.

Sr. Superintendent of Police, Jammu shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit.

The move, as per the order, has come “in view of the security threat posed due to recent trends of carrying out drone attacks by anti-National Elements.”