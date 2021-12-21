After marathon discussions with J&K admin, power employees call off strike

The indefinite strike by power employees in Jammu and Kashmir was called off in the early hours of Tuesday following an agreement between the UT administration and the protesters. The three-day strike had been observed by over 20,000 people, including linesmen and engineers, of the power transmission and distribution corporations of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

An announcement ending the agitation was made by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer and Sachin Tickoo, one of the leaders of the striking employees.

The strike was called off after several rounds of talks between both sides. The administration agreed to put on hold the move to create a joint venture of its power transmission corporations in both the divisions with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and examine other issues raised by the employees.

Sources told The Indian Express the employees questioned the justification of allowing PGCIL to have stakes in transmission corporations, which had only 4 per cent transmission. They also asked the government to take care of the distribution side to reduce the transmission losses there, sources said, adding that the government finally agreed to put on hold the JV move and take into confidence all stakeholders before moving further in the matter.

The government also assured the employees about the timely release of their salaries.

“An agreement has been reached with the employees, and they will resume work immediately. The employees have been directed to restore power supply to the affected areas forthwith so that the people don’t face any further problems,” said Dr Langer.

The Divisional Commissioner also said the government had a positive outlook towards the demands put forth by the power employees, many of which it had already conceded to.

Jaipal Sharma, one of the leaders of the protest, said the deadlock ended following marathon meetings. He said the staff had started restoration of power supply.

The employees had gone on an indefinite strike on Saturday to protest the government decision to have a joint venture of its power transmission and distribution corporations with the PGCIL, and the delay in the release of their salaries, among other issues.

As the strike led to disruption of power supply in nearly one-third of Jammu division, besides several parts of the Kashmir Valley, the government on Sunday called in the Army to help the restoration of power supply to affected areas.