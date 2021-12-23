Jammu: NIA files chargesheet against three in IED recovery case

The case pertained to the recovery of IED by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq on June 27 near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof in Bhatindi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a chargesheet before the special NIA court against three persons arrested in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Bhatindi in Jammu on June 27 this year.

An NIA release said the accused included Nadeem ul Haq and Talib ur Rehman of Banihal tehsil’s Zenihal and Kasku villages, respectively and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian district’s Checki Choelend village. The trio was booked under Sections 120B, 121A and 122 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 18, 18B, 19, 20 and 23 of UA(P) Act 1967; besides Section 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

The case pertained to the recovery of IED by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq on June 27 near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof in Bhatindi. The case was initially registered by the police at Bahu Fort Police Station and later taken up by the NIA on July 19.

During the investigation, it was found that the three accused persons were receiving instructions from handlers of the Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) via WhatsApp.

The probe also unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalised youths of the entire valley to target security personnel and public places to wage a war against the government of India.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, NIA added.