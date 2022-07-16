Jammu: NIA court denies bail to local journalist and Kashmir University scholar

The NIA court in Jammu on Friday denied bail to local journalist Peerzada Shah Fahad and Kashmir University scholar Abdul Aala Fazili, who have been arrested on charges of various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The State Investigation Agency, which is conducting the investigation, in a statement said both have been booked for involvement in unlawful activities to propagate the false narrative of secessionist and terrorist to disintegrate the sovereignty and unity of the Union of India and also to motivate the Kashmiri youth exhilarate subversive activities against a popular government.

The statement said that Abdul Aala Fazili, S/o Late Mohammad Rafi Razili of Humhama Chowk near Airport Road, Budgam, wrote an article “The Shackles of Slavery will Break” which was published in the monthly magazine “The Kashmir Wala” as a part of the ongoing strategy to build and propagate the false narrative against the Union of India to disrupt the territorial integrity of India by making Jammu and Kashmir secede and annex with Pakistan.

The write-up is highly provocative, seditious and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir to abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence and create communal unrest, the statement added.

Shah, who founded “The Kashmir Walla” in 2009, was initially arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on February 4. His custody was later taken over by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The SIA has been constituted by the UT government for investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.