J&K: Landslide hits power project site in Kishtwar, one dead

A person was killed and several feared trapped after a landslide struck the under-construction Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region on Saturday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said all efforts were being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons.

October 29, 2022

“The JCB driver unfortunately died on the spot. The rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got unfortunately trapped under the debris,” Singh tweeted.

“Further assistance, as required, being provided. I am in constant touch with the District administration,” he added.