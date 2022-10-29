scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

J&K: Landslide hits power project site in Kishtwar, one dead

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said all efforts were being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons.

Site of Ratle Hydroelectric Project (Google maps)

A person was killed and several feared trapped after a landslide struck the under-construction Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region on Saturday.

“The JCB driver unfortunately died on the spot. The rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got unfortunately trapped under the debris,” Singh tweeted.

“Further assistance, as required, being provided. I am in constant touch with the District administration,” he added.

