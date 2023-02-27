Shutters down by 6 pm, lights out: Fear unites Jammu villages months after militant attacks

Barely 2 km apart, the border villages of Phaliana and Dangri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district stand bisected by the temperamental Darhali river. But fear and grief unite them now. Bullets shot by unknown assailants in separate incidents claimed more than just nine lives here — they also took away any semblance of security from the residents.

On December 16 last year, Phaliana village residents Kamal Kumar, who ran a canteen inside the Army camp in Muradpur near Rajouri town, and his colleague Surinder Kumar were about to sit down for dinner outside the camp when they were shot dead by unidentified persons. Uttarakhand resident Anil Kumar was injured in the firing. A fortnight later, on January 1, across the river, in Upper Dangri village, two unidentified militants gunned down seven civilians and left nearly 15, including children, injured.

Geeta Devi, wife of Kamal Kumar, who was killed outside the Army camp in Muradpur near Rajouri town, at her home in Phaliana village.

After the locals held a dharna outside the Muradpur Army camp, accusing a sentry of killing the civilians, the district administration ordered a magisterial inquiry, while the police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. The Army, however, claimed that both the civilians were killed in firing by militants.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started investigating the Upper Dangri killings.

Since the two shootings, police and security forces have been on the lookout for the alleged militants involved. They allegedly received inputs about the presence of militants, but the accused managed to flee before the police arrived on the spot.

Since then, the government has been making concerted efforts to ease the sense of fear among residents. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has set up pickets at different places but an atmosphere of fear hangs heavy as the killers remain at large.

Until the attack happened on December 31, shopkeepers at Dangri Chowk would keep their shops open till about 11 pm. Now, most shops close their shutters by 7.30-8 pm. Thereafter, all of Dangri, both Lower and Upper Dangri, wears a deserted look. Doors are shut tight and lights switched off. The only sounds are of CRPF personnel on patrolling duty or dogs barking.

Shopkeeper and former service personnel Bushan Kumar said, “After the CRPF picket was established at the chowk, we started keeping shops open till 7.30-8 pm. Until then, we have been so scared since the shootings that we would shut the shutters by 6-6.30 pm.”

Saroj Bala at her house in Upper Dangri. She lost two of her sons in the January 1 militant attack.

Kuldeep Kumar, an employee at a local restaurant, said, “What is the purpose of sitting here till late night when there are no visitors after 6-6.30 pm?”

Dangri sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma said, “Though the CRPF and police have established pickets and even set up village defence groups (VDGs) comprising local civilians, we are scared as the killers are yet to be caught. Most of us believe that they are still moving around in the area.”

Saroj Bala lost her two adult sons Deepak Kumar and Prince to militant bullets on January 1. Protesting against the delay in eliminating the militants, Saroj had threatened to go on fast from February 20. Following requests by senior police officers and prominent locals, she extended her deadline by a month.

“Earlier, I would start preparing food around 7-7.30 pm, around the time my sons come home after work. After dinner, all of us — my sons, cousins and friends from the neighbourhood — would get together and gossip till 11-11.30 pm,’’ she recalled. “It is 6.45 pm now. In 10-15 minutes, you will see the lights go off in most houses in the area. By 8 pm, everything will be locked up and the streets deserted.”

A senior police officer said, “Around 60-70 people suspected to be militant sympathisers have been rounded up so far.”

Across the river, in Phaliana, residents say little has moved since the December 16 shooting – both the SIT and the inquiry officer are yet to conclude their probe. Civilians have been demanding police pickets in the area and the constitution of a VDG.

Kamal’s younger brother Surinder Kumar, 43, said, “Three youths from the neighbourhood and I had written to the administration requesting permission to join the VDG but our request has not yet been accepted.”

Protesting against the delay in eliminating the militants, Saroj had threatened to go on fast from February 20.

Kamal is survived by his wife Geeta Devi and two children, Danish, 13, and Ananya, 3, while Surinder is survived by his wife Anju Bala and two sons, Kartik, 9, and Ansh, 4.

Kamal’s wife Geeta said, “Danish is still scared to go to school, while Ananya keeps asking when her pappa will return home.”

Surinder’s younger brother Sandesh said, “We do not open our doors for anybody after 6.30-7 pm without double-checking their identity. Nobody in the village comes out of their house at night now. Such incidents did not happen earlier.”

Subash Chander, a civilian who organises religious gatherings, said he used to return home around midnight or 1 am before the shootings. “Staying out of home for so long, even if it is for religious gatherings, is out of the question now. I make sure that I am back home by 7 pm now,” he said.