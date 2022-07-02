scorecardresearch
Jammu and Kashmir: Two ‘militant sympathisers’ held in Doda

The 'militant sympathisers' were booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: July 2, 2022 5:38:13 pm
Khubaib was desperately making attempts to revive militancy in Doda by instigating local youth to join militant ranks, police statement said. (Representational Image)

Two overground workers (OGWs), a term used for militant sympathisers, were on Saturday booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Identifying them as Saqib Hussain Mir, son of Mohabat Hussain Mir of Barnala in Chiralla tehsil, and Adil Iqbal Butt, son of Mohammad Iqbal Butt of Sazan in Bhagwat tehsil, a police statement said they were “found running a terror module to revive militancy in Doda region at the behest of a local terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib, son of Dawood Butt of Thathri.” Khubaib had joined militancy and crossed the border for arms training, the statement added.

Operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Khubaib was desperately making attempts to revive militancy in Doda by instigating local youth to join militant ranks, the statement further said.

