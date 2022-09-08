FIR registered against suspended J&K Administrative Service officer

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Rajouri district Thursday registered an FIR against a J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) who was earlier suspended following allegations that he made objectionable remarks against the religion of a subordinate officer.

Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat), Abdul Rashid Kohli, was placed under suspension on Tuesday by the Rajouri District Magistrate Vikas Kundal who also ordered an inquiry into the matter by a committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner Pawan Parihar. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

The suspension and subsequent registration of police FIR followed a complaint by a subordinate officer who accused Kohli of making the remarks while he was having lunch along with his four subordinate officers, including him, at a local restaurant during office hours Tuesday afternoon. The officer made objectionable remarks against the complainant’s religion after he ordered vegetarian food, the complaint said.