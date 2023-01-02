One child killed, four injured in blast at home attacked by militants in Jammu’s Rajouri

A child was killed and four others, including another child and three women, were injured Monday in a powerful explosion at one of the three houses attacked by militants late Sunday in Upper Dangri in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While it could not be immediately known whether it was a grenade or an Improvised Explosive Device, sources said it appeared to be an IED planted by militants to cause more casualties when the police and security forces reach there.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, confirmed the child’s death in the explosion and said another child was critical.

Singh said another suspected IED was spotted and was being cleared, adding that he along with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, was reaching the spot.

Four people were killed and six others injured when militants attacked three houses at Upper Dangri in the Rajouri district on Sunday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha condemned the incident, announcing a compenstion of Rs 10 lakh and a goverment job for the next of kin of those killed in the attack. Those “seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh (as compensation). Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured,” the L-G tweeted.