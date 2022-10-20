J-K Police detain five over-ground workers of militants in Ramban

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday detained five over-ground workers (OGWs) of militants in the Ramban district under the provisions of the Public Safety Act.

Their detention orders were passed by the Ramban district magistrate on the basis of dossiers prepared by the police for their alleged involvement in various anti-national activities.

The detained OGWs include Nazir Ahmad Pala of Doligam, Banihal, Usman of Pogal, Kunda Ramsu and Fardious Ahmad Khan of Krawa (at present, an old toll plaza in Banihal), Ab Hamid Khan of Tether, Banihal, and Anyatullah Wani of Gund Adalkoot in Banihal.

The term OGWs is used by the police and security forces for those who are reportedly sympathetic to militants and provide them logistical support in terms of food, shelter, money, and other logistical infrastructure.