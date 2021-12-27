‘No need for it’: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha rules out possibility of AFSPA repeal

A day after the Centre instituted a committee to examine whether Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) can be withdrawn from Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday ruled out the possibility of the Act being repealed in the Union Territory.

When asked whether a committee would be set up to examine if AFSPA can be repealed in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said, “I am well versed with the situation and there is no need for it…You need not worry about it.”

The committee instituted for Nagaland will submit its report in 45 days, based on which a decision will be taken on whether AFSPA will repealed from the northeastern state and its “disturbed area” status withdrawn.

The body was formed after six civilians were killed in an Army ambush on December 4, and eight more in the clashes that followed in its aftermath in Nagaland’s Mon district.