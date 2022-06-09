Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha orders probe into sub-inspector recruitment

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered an inquiry into the recent selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced.

The list of successful 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4. Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts.

However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process. Some took to social media questioning how two over-20 siblings got selected together in the sub-inspector exam.

While addressing a passing-out parade of deputy superintendents of police and probationary sub-inspectors at the Sher-E-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur, Sinha said the recruitment of sub-inspectors had come under suspension. “A committee headed by the additional chief secretary (home) will probe it,” he said, adding that the panel would submit its report on time.

The recruitment (list) will be cancelled if any wrongdoing is found during the inquiry, he said.

“No fingers were pointed at any other recruitment done so far and if there are apprehensions in the minds of people, it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial probe and take necessary action,” he said.

Sinha complimented the young officers and said, “I am confident that these brave officers will do their best to serve Maa Bharti and uphold the dignity of the Jammu Kashmir police.”

(with PTI inputs)