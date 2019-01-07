J&K Law Commission constituted; Justice MK Hanjura appointed founding Chairperson

The state government Monday constituted the Jammu and Kashmir State Law Commission and appointed retired J&K High Court judge Justice M K Hanjura, as its founding Chairperson.

Advertising

According to an order issued by the Law Department, the Commission will have a three-year term and it shall, apart from a Chairperson, have two full-time members and two part-time members. Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs will be the ex-officio member of the Commission.

Its terms of reference include identification of redundant and obsolete state laws which can be repealed, identification of laws that require changes and amendments and make recommendations in this regard, suggest of measures for quick redress of public grievances in the field of law, and examine laws that affect the poor and carry out post-audit of socio-economic legislation.

It has also been tasked to take all such measures as may be necessary to harness the law and the legal processes in the service of the poor, to suggest measures for elimination of delays, speedy clearance of arrears and reduction in costs so as to secure quick and economical disposal of cases without affecting the cardinal principles that decisions should be just and fair, to suggest measures for simplification of procedures to reduce and eliminate technicalities and devices for delay so that it operates not an end in itself, but as a means of achieving justice and to recommend to the government measures for bringing the Statute Book up-to-date.

The proposal for the creation of Law Commission was cleared by then PDP-BJP coalition government in 2017.