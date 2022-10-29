Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides injure several at under-construction hydroelectric project site in Doda district, 1 dead

A JCB operator was killed and several others were injured after they were hit by landslides at the under-construction 850 megawatt Rattle hydroelectric project site near River Chenab at Drabshalla in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday evening.

Around four to five people remained trapped under the debris, a source said, adding that efforts were on to rescue them.

The source added that the mishap happened around 5 pm, when a JCB operator was clearing boulders that had fallen from atop the hill on the road at the project site.

Other people at the project site including personnel from the nearby police picket rushed to rescue the JCB operator. However, when they were carrying out a rescue operation, another landslide hit the spot burying them as well.

Seven persons were taken out from under the debris and admitted to the hospital but the JCB driver succumbed to his injuries.