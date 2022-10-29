scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides injure several at under-construction hydroelectric project site in Doda district, 1 dead

Around four to five people remained trapped under the debris, a source said, adding that efforts were on to rescue them.

Kishtwar: Rescue operation underway after a landslide at Ratle Power Project site in Kishtwar district, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. At least one person was killed and five are feared trapped, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

A JCB operator was killed and several others were injured after they were hit by landslides at the under-construction 850 megawatt Rattle hydroelectric project site near River Chenab at Drabshalla in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday evening.

The source added that the mishap happened around 5 pm, when a JCB operator was clearing boulders that had fallen from atop the hill on the road at the project site.

Other people at the project site including personnel from the nearby police picket rushed to rescue the JCB operator. However, when they were carrying out a rescue operation, another landslide hit the spot burying them as well.

Seven persons were taken out from under the debris and admitted to the hospital but the JCB driver succumbed to his injuries.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 10:40:02 pm
Live Blog

