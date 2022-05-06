Jammu: Cops unearth ‘vital, incriminating documents’ during search at homes of JeI activists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday conducted raids at the premises of some Jamat-e-Islami activists in Jammu city and its outskirts and claimed to have recovered several “vital documents and some other incriminating materials”.

The raids were conducted as a part of the investigations in a case registered in 2007 at Jammu City Police Station under Sections 124-A and 147 of the Ranbir Penal Code after some objectionable slogans were raised during the visit of Hurriyat leader Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani.

The investigations and legal proceedings were going on against the two accused, Rayees Ahmed Malik, son of Dalpatia Mohalla in Jammu, and Mohd Sharif Sartaj of Bhallesa in Doda, who at present is living in Khatikan Talab, Jammu, the police said. Both the accused were evading arrest.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that after the issuance of house search warrants by a judicial magistrate, special police teams conducted raids at the houses of both the accused in Dalpatia Mohalla, Sunjawan and Khatikan Talab.

“The houses were searched by the police teams in the presence of an executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating materials have been recovered,” he added.

The seized material includes Jamaat-e-Islami (a banned organization) literature related to Doda region, forms for medical admission in Pakistan, a report regarding Pakistani national Abdul Rehman who had visited the area and was later deported, literature related to Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistan numbers, cash register regarding various accounts, an identity card pertaining to Iran, photographs with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, meeting notices regarding Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement and stamps regarding the Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement.

Kohli said that a fresh case under Sections 10, 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against them.