Jammu and Kashmir: ITBP jawan opens fire; kills self, injures three

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan opened fire, killing himself and injuring three fellow personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur town Saturday.

Sources said the deceased has been identified as Bhupinder from Uttarakhand. The deceased and the injured were part of the ITBP unit that had come to Udhampur town for Amarnath yatra duty.

On Saturday afternoon, the deceased suddenly opened fire injuring three jawans outside the community hall. Thereafter, he ran inside the building and shot himself, sources added. The injured have been hospitalised.

This is the second such incident in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Two Territorial Army jawans died and two others got injured during a scuffle between two soldiers at a camp in Surankote town under Poonch district Friday.