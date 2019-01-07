Jammu & Kashmir: Hizbul module for purchase, supply of weapons busted in Kathua; 2 arrested

Toggle Menu
During inspection, a sum of Rs 7,10,000 belonging to the banned terror outfit was recovered, and Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib, both residents of Pulwama district’s Awantipora, were arrested, the police official said. (PTI Photo)

Police have busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in purchase and supply of arms and ammunition to the outfit to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said Monday.

On Saturday night, it was learnt that a group of accomplices of terrorists belonging to the outfit was operating as a module in Jammu and Kashmir to purchase and supply arms and ammunition, he told PTI.

The official added that a checkpoint was set up near the animal husbandry hospital at Ravi bridge here and a truck coming from Punjab, bearing registration no JK 13B-2321, was intercepted.

During inspection, a sum of Rs 7,10,000 belonging to the banned terror outfit was recovered, and Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib, both residents of Pulwama district’s Awantipora, were arrested, he said.

In this regard, a case under sections 13 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), 120-B/RPC (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 7/27 Arms Act was registered at the Lakhanpur police station and an investigation was launched, the officer said, adding that more arrests are likely to take place.

