Jammu & Kashmir: Hizbul module for purchase, supply of weapons busted in Kathua; 2 arrested

Police have busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in purchase and supply of arms and ammunition to the outfit to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said Monday.

On Saturday night, it was learnt that a group of accomplices of terrorists belonging to the outfit was operating as a module in Jammu and Kashmir to purchase and supply arms and ammunition, he told PTI.

The official added that a checkpoint was set up near the animal husbandry hospital at Ravi bridge here and a truck coming from Punjab, bearing registration no JK 13B-2321, was intercepted.

During inspection, a sum of Rs 7,10,000 belonging to the banned terror outfit was recovered, and Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib, both residents of Pulwama district’s Awantipora, were arrested, he said.

In this regard, a case under sections 13 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), 120-B/RPC (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 7/27 Arms Act was registered at the Lakhanpur police station and an investigation was launched, the officer said, adding that more arrests are likely to take place.