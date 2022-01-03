Jammu & Kashmir: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates vaccination drive for 15-18 age group

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries aged 15-18 in Jammu and Kashmir at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gandhi Nagar here on Monday.

Following the inauguration, queues of enthusiastic teenaged students were seen outside makeshift vaccination centres set up on school campuses across the Union territory (UT).

The UT administration has set up over 1,000 vaccination sites across Jammu and Kashmir to inoculate 8.33 lakh children in the age group of 15-18.

Officials said that while 459 vaccination centres, including 340 in schools and 119 in Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres, have been set up in the Jammu region, the remaining 561 sites have been established in the Kashmir Valley.

Hardik, a Class XI student at Shri Ranbir Higher Secondary School in Jammu, traveled all the way from Billawar in Kathua district to get his first jab. “Forced to stay at home for the last two years, I was eagerly waiting for the vaccination,’’ he said. Hardik added that he took the bus in the morning and reached the vaccination site after getting a message from the school authorities.

Another Class XI student from the same school, Sachin Rajput, said they were more confident about attending physical classes now after taking the vaccine. “I was facing difficulties in following online classes as the internet connectivity here is poor,” he said.