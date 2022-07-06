After J-K, India to hold G-20 meetings in Ladakh as well

In what may be seen as a snub to China, which had objected to the holding of G-20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir next year, India has proposed to hold them in Ladakh as well.

Significantly, this will be the first international summit to be held in the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh after August 2019 when the Centre moved to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcated the state.

India, which will assume the presidency of G-20 on December 1 this year, had proposed to hold the inaugural G-20 leaders’ summit in 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K administration had on June 23 constituted a five-member committee headed by the Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department for the coordination of G-20 meetings to be held in Union Territory.

However, China had criticised India’s decision to hold G-20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir, with its foreign ministry spokesperson asking the group participants to concentrate on the economic recovery rather than politicising the pertinent issue.

This comes as bilateral ties between India and China are at their lowest, with the major standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continuing. In Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese armies are involved in the standoff along the LAC for the past two years. While disengagement has taken place between them in some places, they continue to remain in an eyeball-to-eyeball position in other areas.

Referring to a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor R K Mathua has accorded sanction to the nomination of a senior IAS and an IPS officer as UT-level nodal officers for coordination with the MEA (G-20 secretariat) for coordination on behalf of the UT administration in view of the scheduled G-20 meetings.

According to an order issued by Commissioner and Secretary of Ladakh’s General Administration Department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, both these nodal officers include Commissioner and Secretary Industries and Commerce, Saugat Biswas, IAS, who is also the Divisional Commissioner of the UT. And, the other officer is Junaid Mehmood, the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Leh-Kargil Range.

The order said Sahu will be the overall coordinator at the UT level and added that Biswas will take necessary steps for constituting a core coordination team comprising officers from the departments of Municipal Administration, Police, Tourism & Culture and Protocol, or any other department as deemed necessary.

Mehmood will be the nodal officer for security coordination and he will take steps to constitute a security coordination team which may include officers from Intelligence, Law and Order, Traffic, FRRO Office ISW, and other departments as deemed fit. “The security coordination team may work under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police, Ladakh,’’ the GAD order read, adding that “nodal officers shall on behalf of the UT administration ensure other logistical arrangements required at every stage of hosting the meetings as requested by G-20 Secretariat’’.

The G-20 is an influential bloc that brings together the world’s major economies and has the United States, United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey as its members.