Tuesday, August 16, 2022

J&K: Bus falls into gorge after brake fail, 7 police personnel killed

The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The incident took place at Frislan, Pahalgam.

Updated: August 16, 2022 1:00:27 pm
The bus was carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K police personnel. (ANI)

At least seven police personnel were killed and several others injured Tuesday as the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, after its brakes reportedly failed, said the police.

The injured have been airlifted to the Army Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the police added. Of those killed, five belonged to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. At least six personnel are reported to be in critical condition.

The private bus, en route from Chandanwari to Pahalgam, was carrying 37 personnel of the ITBP and two of the J&K Police, who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty.

With inputs from PTI. More details are awaited.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:24:26 pm

