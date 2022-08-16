J&K: Bus falls into gorge after brake fail, 7 police personnel killed

At least seven police personnel were killed and several others injured Tuesday as the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, after its brakes reportedly failed, said the police.

The injured have been airlifted to the Army Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the police added. Of those killed, five belonged to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. At least six personnel are reported to be in critical condition.

#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K 6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

The private bus, en route from Chandanwari to Pahalgam, was carrying 37 personnel of the ITBP and two of the J&K Police, who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty.

With inputs from PTI. More details are awaited.