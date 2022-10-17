Jammu & Kashmir: AAP announces formation of UT and provincial units

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday announced the formation of its UT- (Union Territory) and provincial-level units in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it will contest the Assembly elections in the Union Territory with full force.

Announcing that it will start its poll campaign on November 1, the AAP also nominated former minister Harsh Dev Singh, who joined the party in May this year, as the chairman of its State Coordination Committee. District Development Council (DDC) members Mehraj Malik and Ghulam Mustafa Khan will be co-chairmen of the committee, a party spokesman said.

Earlier, the AAP had announced the formation of the district and block-level units, adding that the oath ceremony of all the nominated office bearers will be held on October 28 and 29.

He said Jammu and Kashmir State Organisation Building Committee will be headed by the UT in-charge while senior leader Om Prakash Khajuria and DDC member Malik will be co-chairmen of the committee.

Nasir Ali Kochak will lead the J&K State Political Strategy and Policy Committee as chairman with Surender Singh Shengari as co-chairman, the UT’s Manifesto Drafting Committee will be headed by Deep Singh and Farooq Ahmed Aga will be its co-chairman, the spokesman said.

He said senior party leader and DDC member TS Tony has been assigned the task of chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Engagement and Minority Affairs Committee with Sheema Farooqi as co-chairperson.

The AAP has also formed the State Media Committee with Nawab Nasir as its chairman, Jagdeep Singh as co-chairman, whereas Aga has been nominated as chairman of State Grievances Redressal Forum, and SK Sharma as co-chairperson.

In Jammu and Kashmir SC, ST, and OBC Welfare Forum, Yashpal Kundal has been appointed as chairman with retired judge Sikander Azam as co-chairman. The party has nominated Mohammad Ayub Matto to lead its Jammu and Kashmir Publicity and Visibility Committee along with Zafarullah Sheikh as co-chairman, the spokesman said.

The AAP has also announced the provincial-level units with Ghulam Mustafa Khan appointed as Kashmir province president and Nazir Ahmed Yatoo, Mohd Amin Dar, and Deeba Khan as vice presidents.

Similarly, in the Jammu province unit, Shangari has been appointed as senior vice president, and Farooq Ahmed Banday, Raj Kapoor, Ravi Shastri, Rajesh Padgotra, Amit Kapoor, and Subhash Sharma as vice presidents, the spokesman said.

Azam has been appointed as in-charge of the Jammu province ST wing while Khatib Hussain is president of the unit.

The Jammu province unit of the Kashmiri displaced people wing will be headed by MK Yogi as prabhari (in-charge) and Ashwani Kumar Bhat as president, the spokesman said.

Terming the announcement of all these units as a major step forward, party’s J&K organisation building in-charge Munish Kaushik said all the units of the party are dynamic in nature with office bearers selected from different fields.

“The oath ceremony of all the newly appointed chairpersons will be held in Jammu on October 28 and in Kashmir on October 29,” Kaushik said, adding that the AAP will contest the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with “full force” and start the formal campaigning from November 1. (With inputs from PTI).