Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Territorial Army soldiers killed in Fratricidal shootout

Two soldiers of the Territorial Army (TA) were killed and two others suffered injuries in a fratricidal shootout on Friday morning in Surankote town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. A senior Army officer confirmed the casualties. Sources said the shootout followed a scuffle between two soldiers. While one hailed from Poonch district, the other was a resident of Rajouri district. Police have filed a case over the incident.

