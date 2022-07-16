Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Territorial Army soldiers killed in Fratricidal shootout

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
July 16, 2022 2:42:11 am
Two soldiers of the Territorial Army (TA) were killed and two others suffered injuries in a fratricidal shootout on Friday morning in Surankote town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. A senior Army officer confirmed the casualties. Sources said the shootout followed a scuffle between two soldiers. While one hailed from Poonch district, the other was a resident of Rajouri district. Police have filed a case over the incident.
