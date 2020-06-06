Jammu group questions new J&K Class-IV recruitment rules

Sharma on Friday said that according to the rules, any person can apply in any district of J&K, and given that “we seriously need to consider that Kashmiris can apply in any district of Jammu’’. Sharma on Friday said that according to the rules, any person can apply in any district of J&K, and given that “we seriously need to consider that Kashmiris can apply in any district of Jammu’’.

A day after he welcomed the new rules for recruitment of Class-IV employees in Jammu and Kashmir as “reasonable classification”, Ankur Sharma, chairman of Ikkjutt Jammu, which claims to fight against purported attempts by Kashmiris to change Jammu’s demography, on Friday criticised the same rules, saying that these will lead to “waves of Kashmiri settlements in districts of Jammu’’, who will “invade Jammu demographically’’.

Ikkjutt Jammu is against even settlement of nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals in plains of Jammu division, calling it “land jihad by separatist jihadi elements”.

On Thursday, the J&K administration had notified rules providing for a common written test across the Union Territory for Class-IV posts arising at even district and divisional levels. Earlier, recruitment to Class-IV district- and divisional-level vacancies was made from among candidates from respective districts or divisions.

Sharma on Friday said that according to the rules, any person can apply in any district of J&K, and given that “we seriously need to consider that Kashmiris can apply in any district of Jammu’’. He said, “They (candidates from Kashmir) can get a job, buy property, get a house on rent, settle and live peacefully in any district of Jammu. Many of them even after encroaching forests and state lands in Jammu province are living peacefully.”

But, he asked, “can candidates from Jammu do the same and live peacefully in any district of Kashmir?’’

Sharma said, “Given the fact that De Facto Islamic State is calling shots in J&K, out of total number of posts advertised, what percentage of it do we think will go to Kashmir vis-a-vis Jammu: 70:30, 80:20, or 90:10? Even if it is 70:30, waves of Kashmiri settlements in districts of Jammu will invade Jammu demographically.”

