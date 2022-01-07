Won’t perform nikah, funeral prayers in houses playing DJ music at weddings: Muslim clerics in Poonch

Muslim clerics in Jammu’s border district of Poonch have issued a fatwa against the beating of drums and playing of DJ music at weddings or while cutting grass by members of the community, warning that they will not perform nikah and funeral prayers for members who defy the fatwa.

According to a video that went viral on social media, the fatwa was issued early this week by clerics from various mosques after a meeting at the Jama Masjid in Sagra, Mendhar, which was also attended by people from villages such as Sagra, Mankote, Dabraj, Chowki, Balnoi.

Announcing the decisions taken at the Sagra meeting, clerics said no maulvi or imam will participate in funeral prayers, khatam prayers (held for the departed soul after completing the recitation of Quran), gyarvi (feast organized to pay homage to a pir after the fulfilment of a wish), etc. at a house whose family members have previously violated the prohibitions in the fatwa. The clerics, however, will make an exception for nikah if such a family gives an undertaking in the presence of community members that it will shun DJ music and drums and hold the wedding “in a simple manner”.

The fatwa further says violators will have to publicly apologize at Friday prayers in mosques and also pay fines. Whoever refuses to abide by penalties will be ostracized, the fatwa said, adding that clerics violating ostracization by visiting such families would also be punished.

A community member explained that villagers who move in groups to forests to cut grass usually beat drums to keep wild animals away and also as a signal for finishing work.

The fatwa, which is not the first of its kind to be issued in Jammu and Kashmir, has drawn flak from the community, with a member in Mendhar tehsil saying nobody listens to the clerics because the fatwas are not legally binding.



Another member of the community, a government employee, said that clerics themselves ignore the fatwas after some time because they are dependent on people for their livelihood.

In October 2017, some clerics in Kishtwar district issued a fatwa banning music at weddings and barring women from stepping out alone. They had also asked women not to interact with men on the streets and insisted boys and girls should have separate classrooms in schools.