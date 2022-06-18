Jammu councillor, husband held for graft

The arrest were made by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. The accused was identified as Jyoti Devi, who represents Ward 53, and her husband Sham Lal.

A BJP councillor of Jammu Municipal Corporation was on Friday arrested along with her husband for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing “malba clearance certificate’’ to a private contractor. The arrest were made by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. The accused was identified as Jyoti Devi, who represents Ward 53, and her husband Sham Lal.

Sources said that the ACB had received a complaint from the contractor, saying that he was allotted contract for upgradation of an open area along the main road by laying pre-cast paver tiles in Trikuta Nagar area. Though he completed the work, his payment was pending. When he approached the councillor, she allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 for issuance of certificate and asked him to contact her husband. The ACB laid a trap and allegedly caught the accused.