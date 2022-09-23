Public holiday on last Dogra ruler’s birth anniversary makes celebrations grand

Impromptu celebrations broke out around midnight as scores of people assembled at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi Bridge in Jammu to celebrate the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile state that even included areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and North-Western Province of Pakistan. The celebrations continued through the day on Friday, declared a public holiday in the UT.

Maharaja Hari Singh was born on September 23, 1895.

Waiving Tricolours and bursting crackers, people cut cakes and danced over Dogri songs. Among the prominent faces in the gathering were BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina, former deputy CM Nirmal Singh, sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore, besides leaders of Yuva Rajput Sabha, Bajrang Dal and various other organisations.

This is the first time that a public holiday was declared on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. On September 15, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had announced the holiday following his meeting with BJP and Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders.

In the past, the erstwhile state observed a holiday on July 13 in memory of the protesters killed in firing by Maharaja’s forces in 1931. The protesters had assembled outside Srinagar Central Jail where one Abdul Qadeer, an employee of the a British Army officer deployed in Peshawar, was held and tried on charges of sedition.

The celebrations continued on Friday with various political, social and religious organisations taking out processions towards Tawi Bridge and Maharaja Hari Singh Park to pay tributes to the last Dogra king. The processions led to traffic jams in different parts of the city.

At Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Raina and Congress’s working president Raman Bhalla embraced each other, giving credit to the people over declaration of September 23 a public holiday.

Later, Bhalla said the statue at the venue of the celebrations was installed during the Congress governments in J&K. “We will not stop here (public holiday), but struggle until Maharaja Hari Singh’s state is restored to Jammu and Kashmir and rights of local people to land and jobs are protected,’’ he said.

Raina, on the other hand, said that “everything will be restored. They (Congress) cannot give anything as they do not have anything in their hand’’.

Mission Statehood workers led by their president Sunil Dimple also reached Tawi Bridge and offered floral tributes to the earstwhile Dogra ruler and distributed sweets.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “I bow to the symbol of nationalism Maharaja Hari Singh-ji on his birth anniversary. PM Modi has paid a true tribute to him by declaring his birth anniversary as a state holiday to commemorate his efforts to make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India and to keep the country’s integrity intact.”