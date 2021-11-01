Jammu: Blow for National Conference as 2 of its former MLAs join BJP

Two former legislators from National Conference were among nearly a dozen prominent political workers who joined the BJP in Jammu on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh, along with J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina, welcomed them into the party fold along with their supporters. Senior leaders Devender Raina, the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, who along with S S Slathia had joined BJP on October 11, was present.

Many of those who joined BJP on Sunday — including the two former legislators, Prem Sagar Aziz and Kamal Arora — are considered close to Rana. The others include former deputy mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation Dharamvir Singh Jamwal, provincial secretary Choudhary Arshid, corporator Ashok Manhas and senior workers Som Nath Khajura and Sardar Succha Singh who recently resigned from the National Conference in support of Rana.