scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Jammu: Artist dies on stage while performing dancing opera of Lord Shiva

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said.

The artist's death was caught live on camera by several watchers and these videos went viral on social media. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

A male artist performing role of goddess Parvati in a Lord Shiva’s dancing opera died after he collapsed on stage in Jammu city outskirts and the video of his last moments went viral on social media.

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva’s dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said.

During the dancing performance, he was rolling on the stage floor amid applause from the crowd but could not get up, they said.

As he failed to get up despite struggle, the actor performing role of Lord Shiva and some people rushed to the stage and shifted him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...

The artist’s death was caught live on camera by several watchers and these videos went viral on social media.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 04:59:54 pm
Next Story

Apple unlikely to bring RCS support to iPhones, suggests CEO Tim Cook

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

Mumbai police remove LED lights around Yakub Memon’s grave

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

With Rahul Gandhi on padyatra in Tamil Nadu, Congress says BJP 'rattled'
Bharat Jodo Yatra

With Rahul Gandhi on padyatra in Tamil Nadu, Congress says BJP 'rattled'

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement