J&K L-G takes stock of Covid situation, tells officials to scale up testing, vaccination

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory with members of the Covid Task Force, deputy commissioners & superintendents of police, and discussed the steps being undertaken to tackle the surge in cases.

At the outset, the DCs briefed the Lt Governor about the Covid situation, status of vaccination, implementation of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB), and other related measures in their respective districts.

The Lt Governor observed that the emerging situation has necessitated strict observance of CAB and Covid SOP’s by the general public.

The Lt Governor stressed to officials the need to focus on spreading awareness among the public about self-care during home isolation. “We must reach out to the patients in home isolation and concerned health officials should ensure that their daily needs, medicines, etc are taken care of with full sensitivity,” he said.

He also instructed officials to expedite the ongoing vaccination drive.

“Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool to fight the pandemic. Our focus is to saturate precautionary doses to frontline workers and senior citizens,” the Lt Governor asserted.

He also passed explicit directions to increase testing in the areas where more cases are being reported.

The Lt Governor further stressed that the local administration should try its best to reduce the rate of positivity and also ensure that required medical facilities are made available to all the needy persons.

“Authorities on the ground should focus more on local containment to safeguard public health and momentum of economic activities”, he said.

The Lt Governor also emphasized on usage of mobile clinics to create awareness among Covid patients who are in home isolation as well as those in rural areas.

Earlier, Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, presented detailed statistics on the Covid-19 situation and threat level, status of testing, contact tracing, and vaccination across the UT. He informed the chair that the vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group is going on smoothly and four districts have already completed 100 per cent of first dose coverage.

Later, the Lt Governor congratulated healthcare and frontline workers on completing the landmark of surpassing two crore Covid vaccinations across the UT. He appreciated the efforts and work done by all the concerned agencies which are working day and night to fight the Covid surge.

The chair also took stock of the implementation of directions passed in previous meetings.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; and senior officers of civil and police administration.