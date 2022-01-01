scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 01, 2022
At least 12 dead, several injured following stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 25,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased. The yatra, which was stopped following the stampede, has resumed.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: January 1, 2022 8:15:31 am
Thirteen people have sustained serious injuries. (File Photo)

At least twelve pilgrims have died and over a dozen others injured in a stampede at Jammu and Kashmir’s Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at around 3 am on Saturday.

Thirteen people have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Narayana Super Speciality Hospital. They are reported to be in a critical condition.

According to sources, the stampede took place after the police resorted to mild lathicharge to control a huge rush of people at the Bhawan area. The sources added that more 25,000 were allowed to leave Katra and proceed towards the holy shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a high-level inquiry, headed by the Principal Secretary Home and including ADGP Jammu, into the incident.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 25,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased. The yatra, which was stopped following the stampede, has resumed.

