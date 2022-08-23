scorecardresearch
Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

The Defence PRO said that the bodies of the two infiltrators – killed on the night of Aug 22-23 – were spotted during reconnaissance efforts.

Army troops on Monday night killed two infiltrators in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri. (PTI photo for representation)

Army troops on Monday night killed two infiltrators in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri and foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, officials said.

Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, “On the night of August 22-23, Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt” in Nowshera sector.

“In reconnaissance by Quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed,” the PRO said, adding that further reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site is in progress. More details are awaited, he added.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:31:23 am
