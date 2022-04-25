Jammu and Kashmir: Two injured in explosion at Rajouri village

Two people were injured in a powerful explanation that took place on Sunday evening at Jammu and Kashmir’s Shahpur village in border the district of Rajouri.

Those injured have been identified as Jasbir Singh and Bulandshahr Khan, both local labourers, the police said, while adding that the explosion took place when organisers were packing things at the end of an event. Both have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police, led by the SHO, reached the spot and are conducting a probe. Sources said that this was the fourth explosion in the area in less than a month. A fortnight ago, a couple was injured in a blast outside their jhuggi under mysterious circumstances. Prior to that, two powerful explosions had taken place in a nullah in the area.