Several trapped as under-construction tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway collapses

A portion of an under-construction tunnel at Khoni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night, injuring four people and trapping at least seven.

“An under-construction road tunnel at Makgerkot near Ramsu in Ramban district enroute Kashmir collapsed. A portion of the tunnel, just 30 to 40 metres from the entrance, collapsed at around 11 pm on Thursday,” a police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

A joint rescue operation was launched immediately by the police and the Indian Army, officials said. They added that four people were rescued in an injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the auditing work and several ambulances have been dispatched to the location from Banihal, the officials informed.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner, who was at the spot, said several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on the front side of the tunnel, have been damaged.

With inputs from agencies.