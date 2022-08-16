J&K: Kashmiri Pandit killed, his brother injured in militant attack in Shopian

Updated: August 16, 2022 12:57:30 pm
A Kashmiri Pandit was killed and his brother injured after they were shot at by suspected militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the police said. An official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and his brother as Pintu Kumar.
The suspected militants fired upon the civilians in an apple orchard, according to the police. The injured person was shifted to a hospital, and the area has been cordoned off, the police added.
#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022
Last week, a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead in Sumbal town of Bandipora district in a terror strike.
A labourer — also from Bihar — was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack at Pulwama’s Gadoora on August 4.
At least 25 people, four of whom were non-locals, have lost their lives in targeted killings this year.
(With PTI inputs)
