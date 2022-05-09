Jammu and Kashmir provides load carriers for transportation of nomadic tribes

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir tribal affairs department has provided load carriers for the transportation of nomadic Gujjars, Bakarwals and their livestock during summer migration from the plains to various highland pastures.

A fleet of 40 trucks was flagged off in Jammu on Sunday by the director of tribal affairs Musheer Ahmad in the presence of managing director of J&K State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) Rakesh Kumar Srangal, deputy director of tribal affairs (Jammu) Dr Abdul Khabir, officials of tribal affairs department and other prominent persons.

In line with the announcement made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for various tribal welfare measures, the department initiated a special project for the transhumant support system, including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population, an official statement said. It added that these trucks have been procured by the tribal affairs department through the JKSRTC.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier announced the provision of transport/freight services for migratory tribal population during annual migration to highland pastures. There was persistent demand from the migratory tribal community that they face a lot of hardships during migration due to traffic jams and other hindrances and to make their journey smoother, they should be provided some transportation mode.

It was observed that sometimes due to harsh weather conditions, there was loss of livestock and other damages causing a lot of inconvenience to the affected families. The budget announcement made by the finance minister mentioned transportation and transit facilities to be provided to the migratory tribal population.

The transportation system put in place by the tribal affairs department will reduce the travel time from 20-30 days on foot to 1-2 days while it will also help in smooth management of traffic, said officials. These trucks have been deployed both on National Highway-44 and Mughal Road. More trucks are being inducted this year by the department to ensure coverage of 100 per cent families, added officials.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, secretary, tribal affairs department informed that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha has committed to provide transportation support/transit facilities to the migratory tribal population. Directions were also issued by chief secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to ensure saturation in transport facilities and to cover 100 per cent migratory population on National Highway and Mughal Road.

Further, he said that funds to the tune of Rs 6.80 crore have been released in favour of the JKSRTC for procurement of trucks to provide transportation facilities to the migratory tribal families.

The finance department has advised the tribal affairs department to avail the services of the JKSRTC for the movement of transhumant tribal population till a formal policy in this regard is framed by the government. The deployed trucks will ply along the National Highway from Kathua, Samba, Jammu Udhampur to various destinations in Kashmir and on Mughal road axis from Rajouri and Poonch to various destinations in Kashmir, said officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tribal affairs department is establishing transit accommodations at eight different locations for the convenience of migratory tribal population at a cost of Rs 28 crore and two of them are nearing completion.

