Army Captain, JCO killed in grenade blast in J-K’s border district of Poonch

An Indian Army Captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Sunday night.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that the deceased along with other troops were performing their duties along the LoC in the Mendhar sector at that time. The deceased have been identified as Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh.

They were immediately evacuated by helicopter to the Army’s Command Hospital at Udhampur, but they succumbed to injuries during treatment, he added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the General Officer Commanding and all ranks of the White Knight Corps honoured the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties. They also paid their condolences to the bereaved family members.