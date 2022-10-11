scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA searches 18 locations, arrests 1 for ‘radicalising’ local youth

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ameer Shamshi, 60, chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of Al Huda Educational Trust

His arrest came during NIA raids at multiple places across J&K, including the office and residential premises of a serving engineer, Faqr Din, in the Union Territory’s Power Development Department (PDD). (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday arrested a senior citizen in his sixties in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for allegedly diverting funds raised for charitable purposes to radicalize and incite local youth, besides other unlawful activities.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ameer Shamshi, chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET). NIA officials said Shamshi was acting on the directions of the Ameer-e-Jamaat of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir, who happened to be the ex-officio chief patron of AHET.

His arrest came during NIA raids at multiple places across J&K, including the office and residential premises of a serving engineer, Faqr Din, in the Union Territory’s Power Development Department (PDD). Sources said NIA teams searched the engineer’s residential premises at his native Tiryath village in Kalakote, besides those in Rajouri and Mendhar towns. They also searched his official premises in Mendhar.

During the searches, several mobile devices and documents related to funding, and properties, among others, were seized.

In an official statement, the NIA said it conducted searches in 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam districts of the Union Territory.

Pointing out that AHET was a frontal organisation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), J&K, the statement said the latter after being declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was continuing its activities through its frontal organisations. AHET has been found raising funds through donations and hawala, etc, purportedly for charitable purposes, but it was instead using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of J&K for unlawful activities and to disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India, the NIA said.

Even after the declaration of JEI as an “unlawful association’’, the trust had continued to raise funds, it said, adding that its suspected links with other NGOs and trusts operating in the Kashmir Valley have also emerged during investigations. The NIA had suo motu registered the case on September 3.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 07:03:38 pm
