J&K: Security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, militant held

Security forces Sunday morning foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu Kashmir and captured an injured militant who was repatriated to Pakistan six years ago after serving a 26-month jail term in Jammu.

The Police said that security forces in Sher Makri area, on noticing some suspicious movement along the LoC, confronted the suspect who started running. The security forces opened fire, injuring the intruder, who was later apprehended and rushed to the Army hospital.

He was identified as Tabarak Husain, Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, while adding that he appeared to have crossed the LoC on suicide mission.

Tabarak, son of Mistri Malik, a resident of Sabzkot in Kotli district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, along with his younger brother Haron Ali, were apprehended by security forces in Jhangar area of Nowshera sector on April 25, 2016, as well. The former was then 26 and the latter 15.

Tabarak Hussain was raised by the Pakistan Army (likely ISI) and he worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years, a statement issued by Lt Colonel Anand said.

During this period, he was trained to acquire enemy information and establish a cover story in case the individual is ever apprehended, the statement read, adding that in addition, he underwent six weeks training as a guide at a Lashar-E-Toiba training camp across the LoC at Bhimber.

On April 25, 2016, Tabarak Hussain and Haroon Ali were sent with a group of three militants from Kaldio, Sabzkot. The three terrorists, Mohammad Kafil, Mohammad Ali and Yasin, were carrying war-like stores and they had planned to plant an IED on operational track near forward posts used by Indian army.

After they were apprehended, both Tabarak and Haroon Ali were sentenced to nearly 26 months in prison before being repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar.

On December 16, 2019, Tabarak’s younger brother Mohammad Sayeed was apprehended by the Indian Army in the same Sher-Makri area, the Defence PRO said, adding that he was found to be under heavy influence of drugs at the time of his apprehension in an injured condition on Sunday morning.

The individual confirmed repatriation of his brothers. Present whereabouts of the individuals are being ascertained, he said. “Today morning, Tabarak Husain, when lying wounded was shouting, mai marne ke liye aaya tha, mujhe dhoka de diya (I had come to kill, I have been cheated). Bhaijaan mujhe yahan se nikalo (get me out of here), as if he was calling people to rescue him,” Lt Colonel Anand said.