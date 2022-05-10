scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir govt seeks details of pre-mature transfers

A government order issued by the general administration department asked all its departments to submit details of all the pre-mature transfers done so far by them since April 2021.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
May 10, 2022 2:31:14 pm
The transfer policy made by the J&K government in 2010 had fixed two years as the minimum tenure of a government employee on a post and up to a maximum of three years. (Representational image)

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday asked all its departments to submit details of all the pre-mature transfers done so far by them since April 2021.

Drawing the attention of all the administrative secretaries towards a government order dated July 28, 2010, providing tenure of posting and also the provisions for making pre-mature transfers, a government order issued by the general administration department said that “…however, it has been observed that pre-mature transfers are being affected without following the provisions of the Transfer Policy and the procedure prescribed thereof’’.

The order has asked them to submit the details within a week on a prescribed performa to enable it place consolidated details before the competent authority for consideration.

The transfer policy made by the J&K government in 2010 had fixed two years as the minimum tenure of a government employee on a post and up to a maximum of three years. It had further provided that maximum tenure of posting in respect of important projects which are required to be completed in a time-bound manner, may be extended up to five years if continuation of any officer is considered necessary. Specific orders for the retention of the officer in such cases beyond a period of three years shall be issued with the approval of the minister incharge and the reasons for the same shall be recorded, it had added.

