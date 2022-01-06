Jammu and Kashmir govt signs MoU with LuLu group to set up food processing, logistics hub in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government on late Wednesday night signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with hypermarket and retail giant LuLu Group to set up a food processing and logistics hub in Srinagar.

The MoU was signed in Dubai in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and LuLu group chairman MA Yusuff Ali by principal secretary, industries & commerce, J&K UT, Ranjan Prakash Thakur and Ashraf Ali MA, executive director, LuLu Group.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also inaugurated Jammu & Kashmir promotion week at the LuLu hypermarket, Dubai.

“Relations between India and UAE are long-standing and deep rooted. People-to-people contact and trade have seen momentum in the recent years under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Lt Governor Sinha said.

“The world-famous GI tagged saffron has been launched at LuLu Hypermarket, which I see as a major step towards boosting Jammu Kashmir and Dubai partnership. LuLu group is already importing apples from Jammu Kashmir and with saffron, we are adding Kashmir’s finest spice to the basket. I am certain this new beginning will take our trade to unprecedented levels,” he added.

“Trade between Jammu & Kashmir and Dubai has remained steady, despite Covid-19 challenges and it reflects the resilience of our deep economic linkages. The MoU will further expand Jammu Kashmir-Dubai collaboration and Jammu Kashmir-Lulu Group partnership,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Jammu & Kashmir is number one in the production of Saffron, Apple, Walnut and Almond in India. The MoU with the LuLu group will help the UT to reach out to shoppers at 190 LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC and Egypt.