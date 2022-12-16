scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Two civilians killed, 1 injured, in firing by militants in J&K’s Rajouri: Army

Sources said the civilians were labourers who worked inside the Army camp. Senior police officers and civil administration officials rushed to the spot as locals protested.

People protesting outside Army camp in Rajouri against the killing of two civilians in army firing of Friday morning. (Express Photo)
Two civilians were killed and another was injured outside an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, allegedly after firing by unidentified militants, the Army said.

“In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site,” White Knight Corps tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

Police sources identified the victims as Shalinder Kumar and Kamal Kishore, both residents of Rajouri, and said that they used to work as labourers inside the camp.

The incident took place around 6.15 am when it is usually dark in the area due to winter, sources said. Initial reports had suggested that the civilians had been killed in firing by the sentry on duty.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area with locals protesting outside the camp. Some people even resorted to stone pelting. Senior police officers and civil administration officials have reached the spot, urging people to maintain calm.

 

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:50:57 am
