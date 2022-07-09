Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

By: PTI | Jammu |
July 9, 2022 11:24:18 am
A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Saturday, causing minor damage to some vehicles, officials said.
The cloudburst occurred around 4 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt, resulting in heavy flash floods, they said.
No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said.
Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for traffic movement, the officials said.
