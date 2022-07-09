scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said.

By: PTI | Jammu |
July 9, 2022 11:24:18 am
doda cloudburstSome vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for traffic movement, the officials said.

A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Saturday, causing minor damage to some vehicles, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred around 4 am in Gunti forest area in Thathri belt, resulting in heavy flash floods, they said.

Also Read |Amarnath cloudburst: Toll rises to 16; yatra temporarily suspended

No casualty has been reported in the incident, an officer said.

Some vehicles were stuck in mudslides and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for traffic movement, the officials said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

