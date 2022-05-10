scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

All six wings of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch declared police stations

These units will now be able to file cases and carry out investigations, according to a notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir home department.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
May 10, 2022 3:24:38 pm
The Jammu and Kashmir wings of the Crime Branch can now function as police stations to register cases with respect to various offences and for conducting investigations. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared all six wings of the Union Territory’s Crime Branch, located in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, as police stations to register cases with respect to various offences and for conducting investigations.

According to a notification issued by the Union Territory’s home department on Monday, these new police stations are Special Crime Wing (SCW) in Jammu and Srinagar, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Jammu and Srinagar, besides the Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) in Jammu and Srinagar.

The superintendents of police posted at the special crime and economic offences wings shall be the station house officers (SHOs) of the respective police stations, the notification said. The deputy superintendents of police will be the SHOs at the CICE police stations.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

These police stations will be for the purpose of registration and investigation of offences relating to financial fraud, misappropriation of public funds or criminal breach of trust by public servants, theft of government arms and ammunition and intellectual property, among others. They shall have territorial jurisdiction within their respective units at the divisional level and the offences shall be investigated on the orders of the head of the crime branch, the notification said.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement