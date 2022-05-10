All six wings of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch declared police stations

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared all six wings of the Union Territory’s Crime Branch, located in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, as police stations to register cases with respect to various offences and for conducting investigations.

According to a notification issued by the Union Territory’s home department on Monday, these new police stations are Special Crime Wing (SCW) in Jammu and Srinagar, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Jammu and Srinagar, besides the Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) in Jammu and Srinagar.

The superintendents of police posted at the special crime and economic offences wings shall be the station house officers (SHOs) of the respective police stations, the notification said. The deputy superintendents of police will be the SHOs at the CICE police stations.

These police stations will be for the purpose of registration and investigation of offences relating to financial fraud, misappropriation of public funds or criminal breach of trust by public servants, theft of government arms and ammunition and intellectual property, among others. They shall have territorial jurisdiction within their respective units at the divisional level and the offences shall be investigated on the orders of the head of the crime branch, the notification said.