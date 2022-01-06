Jammu & Kashmir Covid-19 cases spike from 199 on Monday to 418 on Tuesday

Jammu and Kashmir reported a huge spike in daily Covid-19 cases — from 199 on Monday to 418 on Tuesday. Of these, Jammu alone reported 311 fresh cases.

On January 1, the UT had reported 169 new cases, 165 on January 2 and 178 on January 3. The administration, as such, has cancelled the leaves of all healthcare workers in the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the public health response to the Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the health and medical education department to ramp-up testing to reach a target of 2 lakh tests per day.

The department was also asked to ramp-up medical facilities and prepare for catering to any surge in infections, stock-up on medical supplies and keep all equipment, machinery, and infrastructure ready.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the need of imposing Covid-appropriate behaviour — wearing masks, social distancing, and crowd management. He also asked the departmental heads to establish direct communication channels with the medical teams/professionals and undertake an on-ground assessment of the situation, besides raising awareness through interactive sessions and programmes on electronic and social media.