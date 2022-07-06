Jammu and Kashmir: Chhari Mubarak to leave for Amarnath shrine on August 2

The Chhari Mubarak — the holy mace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati — will leave Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar for the Amarnath shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas on August 2.

Making the announcement, mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace, in a statement said that Bhoomi Pujan, Navgrah Pujan and Dhawajarohan — which are rituals connected with the annual pilgrimage of Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji — shall be performed at Pahalgam on the occasion of Ashad Purnima (Vyas Purnima) falling on July 13.

The Chhari Mubarak shall be taken to the Shankracharya temple on July 28 and Sharika Bhawani temple next day, before rituals for Chhari Sthapana are performed at Shri Amareshwar temple in Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on July 31, the statement said.

After performing Chhari Pujan at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on Nag Panchami (August 2), mahant Deependra Giri will carry the holy mace to Amarnath shrine to perform puja and have darshan on early morning of Shravan Purnima falling on August 12, the statement added. Enroute to the shrine, the mace will halt at Pahalgam on August 7-8, Chandanwari on August 9, Sheshnag and Panchtarani on August 10 and 11, respectively.

Notably, Mahant Deependra Giri had met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar on July 1 and apprised him of the details of the Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji pilgrimage, the statement said.

He has reportedly urged the government to make all necessary arrangements and take appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the sadhus and pilgrims accompanying the holy mace.

Mahant Deependra Giri has also asked sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered for the Chhari Mubarak yatra. He added that only registered pilgrims with valid yatra permit shall be allowed to accompany the Chhari Mubarak during the pilgrimage.