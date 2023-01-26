scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Jammu and Kashmir bravery awards for Rajouri militant attack victim and his mother

Deepak Kumar was killed in a militant firing on January 1 when he confronted the militants unarmed. His brother and cousin were also killed in the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Republic Day gave out bravery awards to a mother-son duo – Saroj Bala and Deepak Kumar – from Rajouri district’s Dangri village.

Kumar, who was killed in a militant firing in the village on January 1, was awarded posthumously. Sources said he was returning from the neighbourhood when he heard a gunshot in his house and confronted the armed militants unarmed.

Bala’s other son Prince and his cousin were also killed in the militant attack. They were sitting in the compound of the house when militants opened fire at them.

Bala, who was inside the house, came out and took both the injured inside However, Prince succumbed to injuries in the hospital a week later.

The Jammu Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out cordon and search operations to track down the militants, both of whom are suspected to be from Pakistan.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 13:35 IST
Mike Pompeo terms India ‘wild card’ in Quad, says China’s aggressive actions caused India to join

