Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

A migrant labourer was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora area on Thursday night, the police said.

The labourer, identified as Mohd Amrez, hailed from Madhepura in Bihar and was working at Soadnara in Bandipora. After being shot, Mohd Amrez was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed,” tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

The brother of the deceased told ANI, “Around 12.20 am my brother woke me up & said that a firing has started. He (deceased) wasn’t around, we thought he went to toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood & contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin & later referred but he died.”

This comes a day after four soldiers were killed in action and one was injured in an attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.